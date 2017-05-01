Ex-Chiefs star Jamaal Charles to visit Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Jamaal Charles is scheduled to visit with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

If his surgically repaired right knee checks out, one of the greatest players in the Kansas City Chiefs' history could be joining their fierce divisional rival.

''He's had a great career with some setbacks due to injury, so we'll see where he is,'' GM John Elway told KOA-News Radio in Denver.

Charles ran for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Chiefs, finishing as the franchise's career rushing leader. He also had 20 touchdown catches. But a career that looked as if it would land Charles in the Hall of Fame was derailed the last few years by injuries that cut short several seasons in his prime.

He tore his left ACL while taking an awkward step out of bounds in Detroit in 2011. He tore his right ACL against Chicago four years later. After missing the start of last season, Charles returned to play in only three games, carrying 12 times for 40 yards, before requiring more operations on his knees.

The Chiefs cut the four-time Pro Bowl running back over the winter to clear more than $6 million in salary cap space so they could focus on solidifying their O-line and keep the heart and soul of their defense - All-Pro safety Eric Berry .

At the time, Chiefs GM John Dorsey praised Charles' toughness, saying it was difficult to part ways with such a pro and wished ''Jamaal and his family the best of luck in their next step.''

That could be in Denver if he passes his medical exam and the sides can agree on an incentive-laden contract.

Charles has posted videos of his workouts on social media to show suitors he's primed for a comeback at age 30.

Elway drafted a running back, De'Angelo Henderson of Coastal Carolina, in the sixth round and traded another last weekend when he shipped Kapri Bibbs to the 49ers.

Starter C.J. Anderson is coming off his fourth consecutive injury-interrupted season after blowing out a knee midyear and Devontae Booker had a middling rookie year while returning from two knee surgeries.

The Broncos finished 27th in the league in rushing, a big reason they failed to make the playoffs a year after winning the Super Bowl.

New coach Vance Joseph has said an improved ground game is essential so opponents can't focus so much on star wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

''Running the football, it's the ultimate way of putting defenses at risk,'' Joseph said last month.

