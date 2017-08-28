Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles hired as CFL assistant

Art Briles has landed a coaching job… in Canada.

Briles, who was fired as Baylor’s head coach in May 2016 after an investigation into the athletic department’s handling of sexual assault allegations, was announced Monday as the new “Assistant Head Coach Offence” of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

The Tiger-Cats, who are a CFL-worst 0-8 this season, are coached by former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones. Jones was hired as the team’s assistant head coach earlier this month before being moved to the head-coaching role late last week.

For Briles, who had a 65-37 record in eight seasons at Baylor, it is his first coaching job since the highly-publicized scandal in Waco. Briles was fired after Baylor’s board of regents released the findings of fact from law firm Pepper Hamilton’s investigation into the school. Many football players were accused of sexual assault during Briles’ tenure, and the investigation found failings within the leadership of the athletic department and football program. Specifically, the findings of fact said there were “significant concerns about the tone and culture within Baylor’s football program as it relates to accountability for all forms of student-athlete misconduct.”

The findings led to Briles’ firing, the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw and the eventual removal of president Ken Starr.

Briles, 61, has never coached outside the state of Texas. After his playing career as a wide receiver at Houston ended in 1977, Briles was a high school coach in the state from 1979 to 1999 before landing a role as an assistant at Texas Tech. After three seasons with the Red Raiders, he coached his alma mater, Houston, for five seasons and then was hired at Baylor in 2008.

