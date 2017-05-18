Everything you need to know about ‘Destiny 2’

On Thursday morning at an event in Los Angeles, California, Bungie finally took the wraps off of Destiny 2. The sequel to one of the biggest games of 2014, Destiny 2 builds on the original game without losing any of the gameplay, features and loot collecting that made Destiny such a massive hit in the first place.

The event ended up lasting about an hour, so if you missed it or just want a recap of all of the big announcements that Bungie made, we rounded up all the important information below.





What’s up with the story?

Destiny 2 kicks off with a mission called “Homecoming,” in which the new villain Ghaul and his imposing Red Legion attack the Tower in The Last City — humanity’s last stronghold. Despite your best efforts, the Tower falls and the Guardians lose their home, their power and (most importantly) their gear.

Bungie says that Destiny 2 has more cutscenes than the original game and that story was a major focus for the team. If Destiny got one thing wrong, it was telling a cohesive, compelling story, but Bungie isn’t going to make the same mistake twice. You’re going to care this time around.

Are there any new worlds?

There are four new planets to explore in Destiny 2: Earth, Titan, Nessus and Io. Not only will the areas be bigger than those found in the first game, but there will be outposts scattered around these worlds where players will find NPCs and new activities to participate in. The world of Destiny were beautiful, but fairly empty aside from the roving packs of enemies. The worlds of Destiny 2 will be more alive.

In addition to NPCs, the new worlds will feature the same Patrols, public events, treasure chests and ambient encounters you remember from Destiny, but there will also be Adventures (side missions with new mechanics), treasure maps to follow and Lost Sectors (mysterious dungeons with treasure and a boss) to discover. All of these activities will show up on the new map to make them easier to find.

But perhaps the best news of all: You won’t have to go back up into orbit to start a new activity. This was one of Destiny’s most frustration elements, but in Destiny 2, you can start new activities right from the planet’s surface, which will end up saving players hours and hours in the long run.

