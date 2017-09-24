Every once in a while, Blake Bortles makes a pass that reminds us of his talent

It’s not like we never see Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles throw a nice pass. That’s part of what makes him so frustrating.

Every once in a while Bortles reminds us why he was the third pick of the 2014 draft. Often he looks marvelous in garbage time, like last week when the Jaguars trailed by 27 to the Tennessee Titans and all of a sudden Bortles came alive to pad his stats. It leaves you wanting more.

Bortles made one of the best throws you can make early in Sunday morning’s game against the Baltimore Ravens from London. Receiver Marqise Lee beat his man off the line and Bortles made a perfect throw. It was on time, perfectly accurate and it gained 35 yards.





It was a legitimate, fantastic NFL throw. It led to a field goal and an early 3-0 Jaguars lead. On Jacksonville’s second drive, Bortles went 5 of 5 for 60 yards and finished it with a touchdown to Marcedes Lewis for a 10-0 lead.

And it makes you wonder where that is the rest of the time. Before the game on Yahoo’s live stream, former Ravens receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith was explaining that the Jaguars are probably going to have to move on from Bortles because he hasn’t made enough progress and is still making mistakes he made his rookie season, and Smith is right. And it does seem like the Jaguars will probably have to move on.

But then you see a pass like the one to Lee and you’re tempted to think there’s more there with Bortles. The Jaguars and everyone else just wish we’d see it more consistently.

