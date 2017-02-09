Everton-Middlesbrough Preview

Everton have been on a steady climb up the table the past few weeks, and the blue half of Liverpool will aim to continue that good form Saturday at struggling Middlesbrough.

Since a 1-0 loss in the Merseyside Derby on Dec. 19, Ronald Koeman's Everton (11-7-6) are 5-2-0 in the Premier League.

Last week's 6-3 win over Bournemouth at Goodison Park was perhaps their best performance of the season, at least in the attacking half of the pitch. Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku has been leading the line all season, and he bagged four goals to go with tallies from James McArthur and Ross Barkley.

Lukaku opened the scoring in the first minute and didn't look back, adding goals on 29, 83 and 84 minutes. Naturally, Koeman had nothing but praise for his striker.

"He's a world-class striker," Koeman declared. "He's improving, but the big quality he's showing every day - something that maybe isn't so difficult in training but it is in games - is how clinical he is. His finishing is one of the best.

"I have the pleasure every day to be on the training pitch when he is finishing, he will always finish in training. He has world-class quality in scoring goals."

Barkley netted the final tally in stoppage time, and Koeman insisted that the sixth-year man's form has been key in his side's recent success.

"Ross is playing really well," said Koeman. "He's really improving and been important for us.

"He's been playing in a different position, a little bit more offensive, a connection between the midfielders and strikers. It's been really comfortable for Ross. He's scoring, making assists and improving in being that player to create chances and that's what we want."

Middlesbrough (4-9-11), meanwhile, are in desperate need of points. Aitor Karanka's boys find themselves in 15th place, but one point clear of the relegation zone. They'll also need to find a way to put an end to their current seven-match winless run in league play.

By-in-large, the performances haven't been awful, but struggling teams find ways to lose matches and drop points, and that seems to be ailing Boro at the moment. They gave a decent account of themselves last week, going toe-to-toe with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, but were done in by one poor decision.

Bernardo Espinosa took down Heung-Min Son in the box on 58 minutes and Harry Kane converted the ensuing penalty. However, Boro could take some positives from a good performance against a quality side.

The club spent the week training in Spain, as Karanka believes it is good for club spirit and squad chemistry.

"The main thing is to be together," he said. "At this point of the season we've done this before and I think now when you have four months to finish it's always good to spend days together.

"When you're at home you train and go home, here we train, we spend 24 hours together, and with the new players we have as well, the main thing is to make this group stronger."

Middlesbrough have managed just one win in their last 12 Premier League games against Everton, 2-1 in October 2006.

The Toffees have kept clean sheets in three of their last four Premier League visits to the Riverside Stadium, winning all three of those games. In all competitions, Everton are on their best winning run against Boro since December 1931 (four wins in a row) - they have never won five consecutively against them.