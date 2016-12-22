Evansville pulls interim tag on women's basketball coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer announced Thursday that he is pulling the interim tag off of coach Matt Ruffing's job title.

Ruffing was an assistant on the Purple Aces coaching staff from 2011-12 until March when he replaced Oties Epps on an interim basis in February. Epps resigned before the end of last season.

Under Ruffing, Evansville has won six games and is 5-6 this season, which includes a four-game winning streak.

Spencer credited Ruffing with doing a ''excellent job.''

Ruffing coached previously at Akron and Dayton, where he served as a student assistant and head manager.