Evander Holyfield became a boxing immortal thanks to a massive heart

Evander Holyfield (L), shown during his epic 1992 fight with Riddick Bowe, will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in Canastota, New York. (Getty Images)

Evander Holyfield boxed professionally for 27 years, and millions of words were written and spoken about him during that more than a quarter of a century in an attempt to capture what made him so unique.

Never, though, did nine words capture so expertly, so completely, what made Holyfield unique than those spoken by HBO boxing analyst Larry Merchant during the 10th round of Holyfield’s title defense against Riddick Bowe.

Bowe-Holyfield I remains among the best heavyweight championship bouts ever. The 10th round of that fight, held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, should be in the running for the best round ever.

Holyfield will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame Sunday in Canastota, New York, after a legendary career in which he won the cruiserweight title and held a version of the heavyweight belt on four separate occasions.

He was boxing’s “Holy Warrior,” a devoutly religious man who put on some of the fiercest and most memorable bouts ever. No fight epitomized who Evander Holyfield was as a boxer and no round typified the courage, the desire and the sheer guts he brought to every fight more than the 10th in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 1992.

It was a fight for the ages that night, with Hall of Famers everywhere you turned. The trainers, Eddie Futch for Bowe and Georgie Benton and Lou Duva for Holyfield, are in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Bowe was inducted last year and Holyfield is going in Sunday.

Referee Joe Cortez is a Hall of Famer and the three members of HBO Sports’ announce team for that fight, Jim Lampley, George Foreman and Merchant, are all inductees.

When the ninth round ended, Holyfield was in trouble. His right eye was swollen shut from Bowe’s pounding, and Cortez walked over to the corner to inform Holyfield’s team he’d stop it if it got worse.

Early in the 10th, Bowe landed a perfect right uppercut that snapped Holyfield’s head back. Bowe, sensing a chance to finish Holyfield and claim the undisputed title that was at stake, pounced on him and for the next minute or so, unleashed a torrent of punches. Many of them were hard enough to crack a cinder block wall, and they left Holyfield reeling.

“Bowe, throwing and throwing,” Lampley exclaimed, as Bowe chased the finish. “Now [he] goes to the body. Holyfield, somehow standing up.”

As Lampley continued his dramatic call, Foreman began speaking to Cortez.

“Referee!” the big man said. “Referee!”

It was Foreman’s way of asking for the fight to be stopped.

“Joe Cortez is watching,” Lampley said in response. “Champion gets the benefit of the doubt.”

Bowe backed Holyfield into the ropes and appeared to be tired from throwing all this punches at a man who weighed 30 pounds less than he did that night.

Cortez broke them apart, as Holyfield’s back was to the ropes, and Bowe stepped back and took a deep breath.

There was one minute, 57 seconds left in the round.

And then, something no one could have imagined occurred. The beaten, fading, overwhelmed Holyfield was beaten no more. He came off the ropes and flung a right hand at Bowe. It landed and clearly got Bowe’s attention.

“Evander Holyfield’s incredible powers of recovery once again on display,” Lampley observed.

After the men battled for position, the clock wound down. There was a minute and 10 seconds left when Holyfield bent at the knees, twisted and then exploded into Bowe with a massive uppercut. Bowe, suddenly, was in danger and he staggered back to the ropes.

Holyfield threw several more punches and the crowd rose as one and let out a guttural roar that filled the arena.

“Evander Holyfield has got a heart,” said Foreman, who had fought Holyfield and knew full well what made the humble man who was born in Altmore, Alabama, so great.

And then, Merchant added perhaps the most apt description of Holyfield ever.

