Evan Engram is not a sexy first-round pick, but he is the smartest pick the Giants could have made

Evan Engram had “limited contact” with the New York Giants leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. That didn’t stop Big Blue from selecting Engram with the 23rd overall pick.

Engram is not a sexy pick. He’s not the big, bruising tight end that assists with blocking. His 40-yard dash time (4.42 seconds) was faster than all but three of the wide receivers.

The Giants picked up Rhett Ellison in free agency to help with blocking. Engram was brought in to help an offense that went from 26.4 points per game in 2015 to a dismal 19.4 points per game in 2016, The Giants averaged the second fewest points of the teams that qualified for the postseason. Only the AFC South champion Houston Texans averaged less (17.4).

Engram is what general manager Jerry Reese calls a “wide, wide type of receivers; end of the line guy”. He can create mismatches and exploit safeties and linebackers. The Giants drafted him to spread defenses out with his receiving ability.

The Giants’ offense struggled mightily against Cover 2 (two deep safeties) defenses in 2016. Teams were able to play off the line of scrimmage because the Giants had no running game to speak of. Opposing safeties were able to focus their attention on Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham and the other receivers will benefit from Engram’s presence because safeties will have to focus their attention on the middle of the field. If the Giants are able to manufacture something that resembles a running game, Engram’s presence will make the Giants’ offense dangerous.

Engram is an immediate improvement over the Giants’ tight ends from last season. Will Tye, Larry Donnell, and Jerrell Adams averaged 7.7 yards per catch, worse than any other team’s tight end group.

Alabama’s O.J. Howard was the best tight end in this year’s draft class. It looked like the Giants would be able to get Howard before he was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick. Miami (FL)’s David Njoku was rated No. 2 among this year’s tight ends. Engram, however, is the better pick for the Giants.

Engram played four years at Ole Miss. Njoku had two years of eligibility remaining. Engram is Ole Miss’s all-time leader in receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320), and touchdowns (15) by a tight end. Njoku was an All-ACC honorable mention.

Engram was a First-team All-American in his senior year and winner of the Ozzie Newsome Award as the nation’s top tight end. He also has a rapport with Eli Manning. They went to the same school and the two have already worked out together.

Njoku has more “upside” but Engram is ready to contribute to a team that is a piece or two away from being a Super Bowl contender. Playing college ball in the SEC is the best way to get ready for the rigors of the NFL.

Evan Engram is not a sexy first-round pick but it was the smartest move the Giants could make.

