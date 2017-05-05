Evan Engram faces learning curve in transition from college to the NFL

Evan Engram played in an incredibly up-tempo offense at Ole Miss. The New York Giants first-round draft pick will have to learn how to play in Ben McAdoo’s West Coast offense.

“The offense is going to be vastly different than what he’s to,” McAdoo said earlier this week.

Engram’s skillset was on full display in Hugh Freeze’s no-huddle, spread offense. He set school records for most receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320), and touchdowns (15) by a tight end.

The Rebels played so fast and loose offensively that Alabama head coach Nick Saban asked in 2012, “Is this what we want football to be?”

Engram will run into a steep learning curve when he begins to play in Ben McAdoo’s version of the West Coast offense. The Giants only operate a no-huddle late in a game they are losing or when McAdoo wants to inject some life in a listless performance. Just getting the right play in the huddle will be a challenge.

“The good part about it is he is used to taking plays off of someone’s hands, so that helps with the signal part of things,” McAdoo said. “That’ll be easier for him. The no-huddle stuff, which is the way it goes for a lot of these guys. We’re going to start him out at tight end, we’re going to move him, see what he can handle.”

The Giants took Engram with the 23rd overall pick and have immediate plans to insert him as a pass-catching option. It’s going to take more than lining up and running against a safety and linebacker. Engram’s college coach says the new challenge won’t faze him in the least.

“There’s no question that his competitive spirit is one of the highest I’ve ever coached,” Freeze said. “I think it’s almost been a chip on his shoulder all along. Just that he wants to prove his competitive spirit will be the extra sauce he needs to not only be a skillful guy that he is, but to feel like he can win one-on-one when given the opportunity.”

Engram joins an offense with a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback in Eli Manning, two All-Pro wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, and an up-and-coming slot receiver in Sterling Shepard. He is expected to play at a high level from the start.

Freeze praised Engram’s work ethic.

“He wanted the ball, wanted to be the guy to help us make a play to win and compete. He showed it in practice every day,” he said. “I don’t remember a single practice where this guy wasn’t a competitive player on the field. People followed it. He didn’t have to be all rah-rah and vocal. If you’re going to be in his group or in his huddle, his expectations were that you follow his lead and the way that to compete in every drill.”

Engram was one of the team leaders in his final two seasons. There is no evidence of him taking plays off. Hiss eight touchdown receptions in 2016 came in eight different games.

McAdoo wants to see how he can integrate Engram’s size and speed to special teams. He played sparingly at Ole Miss because, according to Freeze, “he was so valuable” on offense.

“He can run, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical and will tackle,” Freeze said. “I’m sure they’ll use him on those.”

