Evan Engram addresses the media at Giants rookie mini-camp

Evan Engram had his sleeves rolled up on Saturday. The New York Giants rookie tight end had his guns on full display at the Giants’ rookie mini-camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Engram certainly looked the part of a pass catching tight end. He didn’t seem overwhelmed by the moment and moved without thinking too much. Engram looked exactly like a first-round pick, like the Giants were on top of their game when they selected him with the 23rd overall pick.

At the end of Saturday’s session, Engram met with members of the media. He was asked about his first day as a professional football player.

“Ah man, it was fun. It’s just a blessing to be out here,” he said. “Great chemistry out there, a lot of guys flying around having fun. Great execution, some things we have to work on, but an overall good day.

“It’s not weird. It’s something I definitely worked for. But I like said earlier, it’s a blessing. Just kind of soaking everything in, it kind of didn’t really hit me until yesterday and today, going around the facility and getting the jersey, getting the helmet, but it’s definitely a blessing.”

Engram might be a rookie but he has familiarity with two of the Giants’ quarterbacks already. The first call he got from a veteran was from Eli Manning, a fellow Ole Miss alum.

“I talked to Eli after the draft, after I got the call (that he was selected by the Giants). He told me to enjoy the moment, have fun, and just be yourself when you get here, enjoy the moment and put the work in.

“It’s really cool. We worked out together a couple of times, or rather I worked out for him, servicing him at Oxford a couple offseasons. To be a part of this team, it’s really cool to talk to him.”

Engram said Manning reached out to him several times after the draft. He also has a working relationship with quarterback Davis Webb, a third-round selection from California.

“D-Webb…he’s gonna be good,” Engram said. “I mean, he’s really comfortable out there. We were rooming together last night, kind of going over stuff together and it certainly paid off today.”

Webb and Engram were teammates at the Senior Bowl. They have stayed in touch via text in the months following the Senior Bowl and roomed together during the rookie mini-camp.

“Yeah, yeah, we definitely hit it off at the Senior Bowl,” Engram said. “I was hyped when his name came across the ticker for New York on Day 2 (of the draft). So, it was definitely pretty cool to get to know him, and now we’re going to play together.”

Engram was also asked about the Giants offense.

“I love it, especially my position,” he said. “The Y and how much we move around and stuff. Puts the defense in binds, and finding holes in the defense. It’s a great offense, it’s a lot but I can’t wait to really learn it.

“The curve ball was at the Senior Bowl. I don’t think I was in the slot one time at the Senior Bowl, so I kind of got used to it then, so it was definitely a little bit easier out here today.”

