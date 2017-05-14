Eulogy: Remembering the 2016-17 Washington Capitals

(Ed. Note: As the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue, we’re bound to lose some friends along the journey. We’ve asked for these losers, gone but not forgotten, to be eulogized by the people who knew the teams best: The bloggers and fans who hated them the most. Here is Puck Daddy Eulogy All-Star Chemmy from the Toronto Maple Leafs blog Pension Plan Puppets, fondly recalling the 2016-17 Washington Capitals.)

(Again, this was not written by us. Also: This is a roast and you will be offended by it, so don’t take it so seriously.)

By Chemmy

Every morning people wake up and go about their morning routines on the way to work. Some of those people get hit by a bus, others see their Tesla autopilot them right under a truck, and some electrocute themselves thanks to counterfeit Keurig refill failures.

What we’re trying to say is that there are lots of ways to end up as the focus of an unexpected eulogy.

On the other side of the coin, the Washington Capitals began a second-round playoff series, which meant we started writing this last week.

The Penguins and Capitals have played ten head-to-head playoff series with the following results:

View photos

As Meatloaf sang “[one] out of [ten]” ain’t bad.

Nothing wrong with playing ten series against a team and being way under the Mendoza line.

Capitals fans can at least tell Sens fans what it’s like to beat their rivals once.

The Penguins who played without their starting goalie, top defenseman, and dressed players no one besides Carter Rowney’s mom have ever heard of before still won because Washington has only made it past the second round twice in their history regardless of who they’ve played.

View photos RMNB More

Here’s Ted Leonsis chirping somebody in box seats because the team he owns is beating their opponents.

This is a pretty wonderful thing, because if the score were reversed and those fans made fun of the fact that the Penguins have speed bagged the Capitals pretty much forever, they definitely would not be immediately removed from the arena.

Hope Ted got satisfaction from those jabs, and we also hope he had to rename his yacht during Game 7 and didn’t see his team give up halfway through.





In between management and the players you have the coaching staff.

Barry Trotz has never been afraid to stick his neck out for his players and guys like Nicklas Backstrom repay him by never ever falling asleep in his meetings.

View photos

Barry Trotz’s teams have never been the juggernaut that he himself resembles.

Barry Trotz never really gets the credit that he deserves for his coaching prowess. A good coach looks back at what has worked in the past and tried to adapt it to new circumstances. That’s how you end up with Ovie and Niskanen standing in for David Steckel in the role of gooning Sidney Crosby and pretending it was a hockey play.

With Crosby out surely the Capitals would be able to beat Pittsburgh and finally exorcise their demons. (Editor’s note: the writer was renaming his yacht during that game.)

You can tell Trotz does some solid work behind the bench because his former team has not done anything of note after he left. Sure they made the playoffs the year after firing him, won a series the year after that, and are in the conference finals this season. But that steady improvement after firing their only coach in team history is likely just a coincidence.

Read More