ESPN is making 'ESPN8: The Ocho' a reality for one day and people are pumped

Thirteen years after Average Joe’s took on Globo Gym in a dodgeball battle for the ages, ESPN is finally making “ESPN 8: The Ocho” a reality.

On Aug. 8 (a.k.a 8/8), ESPN will honor the 2004 cult classic “Dodgeball” by transforming ESPNU into ESPN 8: “The Ocho,” per a release.

The network will air classic sports such as disc golf, roller derby ultimate frisbee and of course, dodgeball (trampoline style, though). If it’s almost a sport, they’ll have it.

Though esteemed analysts Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be available to provide commentary during the broadcasts, the excitement on social media was palpable.

ESPN 8: The Ocho is going to replace ESPN U for an entire day. Please have Pepper Brooks & Cotton McKnight call a real game. pic.twitter.com/WMYSStuwVX — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 3, 2017





Nothing makes me smile more than hearing that ESPN 8 "The Ocho" is becoming a real thing — Harrison Plaza (@OneJEWcyGuy) August 3, 2017





August 8th will be the best day in sports history on ESPN8 "The Ocho" — braxton tea (@BTea06) August 3, 2017





ESPNU really becoming The Ocho. pic.twitter.com/IrzdyfgufZ — Newo Zeravla (@J_Nole22) August 3, 2017





I will be applying for a job at ESPN8, The Ocho, should it become a regular thing. It should become a regular thing. — David J. Majors (@JustCallMeDjm) August 3, 2017





Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson even announced his re-retirement to join the broadcast team.

View photos Richard Jefferson is excited about ESPN8: The Ocho More

It’s a bold strategy from ESPN. We’ll have to see how it plays out for ’em.