ESPN is making 'ESPN8: The Ocho' a reality for one day and people are pumped

Thirteen years after Average Joe’s took on Globo Gym in a dodgeball battle for the ages, ESPN is finally making “ESPN 8: The Ocho” a reality.

On Aug. 8 (a.k.a 8/8), ESPN will honor the 2004 cult classic “Dodgeball” by transforming ESPNU into ESPN 8: “The Ocho,” per a release.

The network will air classic sports such as disc golf, roller derby ultimate frisbee and of course, dodgeball (trampoline style, though). If it’s almost a sport, they’ll have it.

Though esteemed analysts Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be available to provide commentary during the broadcasts, the excitement on social media was palpable.






Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson even announced his re-retirement to join the broadcast team.

 

It’s a bold strategy from ESPN. We’ll have to see how it plays out for ’em.