ESPN bringing Hank Williams Jr. back to Monday Night Football

ESPN announced Monday that Hank Williams Jr. will return to Monday Night Football this fall, six years after a controversial parting between the brash country music star and the network.

Williams’ new version of “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” complete his signature line, “Are You Ready For Some Football?”, will debut on Monday, Sept, 11 for the Monday Night season opener between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I think it’s a return to our past in that it’s such an iconic song associated with football,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president of events and studio production. “It was the original, it belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about returning to what fans know.

“It’s a Monday night party and that’s what we’re all hoping to get back to.”

A music video, which will air during each of ESPN’s presentations of Monday Night Football, was filmed Sunday in Nashville.

Two contemporary artists will be added to give the song a more modern presentation. ESPN will announce the new artists later this week. Williams and the yet-to-be announced artists will be featured in each Monday Night Football opening. The song’s lyrics will be changed to reflect the teams playing each week.

“In listening to recent cuts that I’ve gotten, it’s phenomenal,” Druley said of the new version of the song. “It just immediately gets you psyched for the game you’re going to watch and, for football fans, that’s a big deal. I think people will be really, really excited about it.”

Williams first performed the song, based on his 1984 hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight”, during the 20th anniversary season of Monday Night Football in 1989. He was dropped by ESPN in 2011 following remarks made after a golf outing between former President Barack Obama and then-Speaker of the House John Boehner.

The outspoken Williams described the outing, known facetiously at the time as the Golf Summit, as “one of the biggest political mistakes ever”.

In an interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Williams said, “It would be like Hitler playing golf with (Israeli prime minister) Benjamin Netanyahu.” When asked to clarify his statement, Williams referred to Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden as “the enemy”.

Williams later said he was “simply trying to show how stupid it seemed to me—how ludicrous that pairing was.”

Druley said she is not concerned over any backlash associated with bringing Williams back.

“I’m sure there will be some but I’m not concerned,” she said. “It was the right time. We discussed it internally and it was just the right time to bring him back.”

Williams is simply happy to be back with Monday Night Football.

“I never said, ‘Are you ready for some football’ one time in the last six years but I will now,” he said during a break in filming the video. “I’m feeling at home and it’s a real good thing…it’s kind of like the Nashville Predators playing for the Stanley Cup, it’s like wow.”

Williams also said he wanted to return for the fans.

“I hope there are some happy people on Monday Night again,” he said. “It feels natural, fulfilling, and satisfying at this point when you’ve kind of done it all.”

