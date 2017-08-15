ESPN apologizes for fantasy football 'auction' segment

A screen shot from ESPN’s fantasy football auction segment that drew criticism. (Twitter/@rjasonscales)

ESPN apologized for a segment during its fantasy football programming marathon which depicted a fantasy football auction but drew criticism on social media for its resemblance to a slave auction.

During one of its fantasy football shows ESPN showed a segment that had an auctioneer putting a player up for bid and people in a crowd bidding on him. Auction drafts are popular in fantasy football.


After heavy criticism throughout the day on Tuesday, ESPN issued an apology.

“Auction drafts are a common part of fantasy football, and ESPN’s segments replicated an auction draft with a diverse slate of top professional football players. Without that context, we understand the optics could be portrayed as offensive, and we apologize,” ESPN said in a statement to multiple outlets including USA Today.

