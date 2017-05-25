ESPN announces some Week 1 kickoff times; Florida State-Alabama in primetime

You can start making your Labor Day weekend plans around the college football schedule.

ESPN announced times for some of Week 1’s biggest games including Florida State vs. Alabama in Atlanta. Unsurprisingly, that game between the top two teams in our way-too-early top 25 will kick off Saturday, Sep. 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC. LSU’s game in Houston vs. BYU will kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ohio State and Indiana open the ESPN season on Thursday, Aug. 31. The two Big Ten teams will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Ohio State hosts Oklahoma a week later on Saturday, Sep. 9 and that game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here is the full schedule ESPN released Thursday. The rankings listed below are not from either the 2017 AP poll or the coaches poll. Those rankings haven’t been released yet.

