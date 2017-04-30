How the intense Espanyol vs. Barcelona rivalry runs hotter than El Clasico

BARCELONA, Spain – Flares, chants laced with cursing, grown men jumping in unison, drunken screaming, a notable police presence and a generally boisterous and abusive crowd all factored into Saturday’s Catalan derby between FC Barcelona and the Royal Sports Club of Espanyol.

Don’t let the full-time 3-0 score line fool you. Saturday in Barcelona was a fight.





While the vast majority of Barcelona and Catalonia waves flags of the province and silently nods in agreement at the talk of independence from Spain, Espanyol is a club loyal to the crown to such an extent that it sits on the top of the club emblem. Estadio Cornelia El-Prat is probably the one place in Barcelona where Lionel Messi is cursed openly.

Those brave enough to don Messi shirts and not sit in the Barcelona visitors’ section seemingly all spoke French, English, German or any other non-Catalan tongue. Local Barcelona supporters seemingly knew better than to go to the home of Espanyol and mingle with the home crowd.

Whenever the obvious tourists would inevitably pose for pictures dressed in Messi shirts, curses could be heard under breaths.

During the match, though, the curses for Messi and Neymar, who made his return following a controversial ban for ironically applauding an official, could most accurately be described as rage-filled abuse. “Favela” is what they called Neymar, attempting to downgrade the Brazilian as nothing more than a poor boy from the Brazil slums. “Falta” could have been mistaken for a nickname for Messi, but in truth, the fans seemingly wanted their side to kick lumps out of the Argentine every time he touched the ball. Often, the home team obliged.

Gerard Pique, who is the most vocal voice for Catalan independence at Barcelona, heard the most yelling and screaming. It may be a different language, but the most popular Spanish curse words also only require four letters. Saturday’s local derby had a soundtrack that would carry the “Explicit Content” sticker if it were a CD.

In truth, the animosity on display put El Clasico to shame. Whereas the battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid has turned into a global spectacle attracting fans of both clubs from all over the world and far more away supporters willing to yell and scream because their outrageously priced tickets give them that right, the Catalan derby seemingly had a far more traditional, hate-filled feel to it.

Espanyol hates FC Barcelona and everything it stands for.

For a half, the home side rode that fanfare and energy and tamed Barcelona’s famed Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar trio. In fact, Jose Manuel Jurado should have taken the lead for the home side, but he fluffed his chance wide after being put in on goal with a concerned Marc-Andre Ter Stegen looking beaten.

Five minutes into the second half, though, Suarez pounced on an awful back pass and made no mistake with his finish. Once again, Jurado had made an error, as the midfielder surely had trouble sleeping after the match. The Uruguayan proceeded to celebrate by sliding near the corner flag and pointing to the same fans that had been taunting him throughout the evening.

Predictably, those fans responded by pointing their own fingers back at the Uruguayan, but the supporters chose far more poignant fingers with which to point. From that point forward, the bulk of the insults for the remainder of the match would be directed at Suarez. He’s earned them, after all.

Once Messi made a run from the halfway line into Espanyol’s box before laying off a pass to Ivan Rakitic, who coolly slotted Barcelona’s second goal to the far post, the end result was far from in doubt. The crowd hurled insults at the Croatian, but that hardly mattered now. Suarez latching onto another Espanyol error to grab his second and Barcelona’s third only further killed the crowd’s influence and confirmed the inevitable.

