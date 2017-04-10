Erin Boley, Ali Patberg to transfer from Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Erin Boley, right, competes for the ball with Florida State's Ivey Slaughter during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) -- Erin Boley and Ali Patberg will transfer from the Notre Dame women's basketball program.

Boley was the 2016 Gatorade National Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American as a high school senior. The 6-foot-2 forward played in 37 games with 10 starts last season and averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes. She shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range, where her 119 attempts were the third most on the team.

Boley saw her role increase after All-American Brianna Turner went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Patberg missed the 2015-16 season with a torn ACL after being named the 2015 MaxPreps National High School Player of the Year as a senior. The 5-10 guard played in 22 games last season and averaged 0.8 points in 7.7 minutes.

Notre Dame lost to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament regional final.