Erik Jones gets first career pole, will start first at Bristol

Erik Jones needs a win over the next three races to make NASCAR’s playoffs. He’s got a good starting spot Saturday night.

Jones qualified first Friday for Saturday night’s race at Bristol. It’s the first pole of his Cup Series career.

He finished a career-best third a week ago at Michigan after running second to Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. for much of the late portion of the race.

Kyle Larson, who told NBC before qualifying began that he always qualifies terribly at Bristol, will start second. Kasey Kahne will start third.

Jones is 130 points behind Matt Kenseth — the man he’s replacing at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 — for the final spot in the playoffs via points. The gap is more than two full races worth of points, so it’s highly, highly unlikely Jones will be able to make his way in on points. He needs to get a victory at either Bristol, Darlington or Richmond to qualify.

Here’s the entire starting lineup for the race.

1. Erik Jones

2. Kyle Larson

3. Kasey Kahne

4. Chase Elliott

5. Matt Kenseth

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Joey Logano

9. Clint Bowyer

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Jamie McMurray

12. Daniel Suarez

13. Ryan Newman

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Chris Buescher

16. Austin Dillon

17. Brad Keselowski

18. Kyle Busch

19. David Ragan

20. Trevor Bayne

21. Jimmie Johnson

22. Ty Dillon

23. AJ Allmendinger

24. Danica Patrick

25. Kurt Busch

26. Michael McDowell

27. Paul Menard

28. Aric Almirola

29. Kevin Harvick

30. JJ Yeley

31. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

32. Cole Whitt

33. Landon Cassill

34. Matt DiBenedetto

35. Corey LaJoie

36. BJ McLeod

37. Gray Gaulding

38. Jeffrey Earnhardt

39. Reed Sorenson

40. Joey Gase





