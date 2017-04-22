Eric Staal hospitalized after collision with boards in Game 5

Game 5 between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues had a frightening moment in the second period on Saturday, as Wild star Eric Staal crashed head-first into the end boards following a scoring chance against Blues goalie Jake Allen.

The teams were playing 4-on-4. Staal entered the Blues’ zone with speed and got off a shot against Allen, who made the stop. Staal went after the rebound but couldn’t get his stick on it. His skates knocked into Allen’s skate, and Staal crashed into the end boards, his neck bending on impact.

Here’s the play:

The game was delayed for several minutes as trainers, medical personnel and Staal’s teammates stood around him. Finally, he was able to get to his skates and leave the ice with some help.

Michael Russo of the Star Tribune offered an update:

Eric Staal has been taken to local hospital for observation. He is alert and stable, the #mnwild says — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) April 22, 2017





We’ll update when there’s more information, but that was a scary collision.

