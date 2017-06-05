Eric Mangini hopes to mend fractured relationship with Bill Belichick

It’s been over a decade since former Patriots’ assistant coach Eric Mangini took the Jets’ head coaching job. Much to the chagrin of Patriots’ head coach, Bill Belichick.

Rumor has it that on the plane ride back from their playoff loss to the Denver Broncos after Mangini had unofficially accepted the Jets’ job, he began recruiting players and coaches. After the move was made official, Mangini returned to Foxborough to collect his belongings, only to find himself locked out of the Patriots’ facility. And then Belichick shipped Mangini’s belongings to him. That was the end of a once special relationship.

Mangini joined the Belichick-coached Browns in 1994 out of Wesleyan, Belichick’s alma mater. He was promoted to a special assistant his second year, as a result of Belichick’s interest in the young man from Wesleyan.

Following the Browns, Mangini and Belichick reunited with the Jets in 1997 under Bill Parcells. Belichick then became the head coach of the Patriots and brought Mangini with him. Mangini rose through the ranks and became the defensive coordinator the year before he would depart.

If leaving the Patriots for the Jets wasn’t enough, in Mangini’s second season with the Jets, his complaint about a Patriots’ cameraman sparked the ‘Spygate’ controversy. An already strained relationship became toxic.

In recent years Mangini admitted regretting the whole incident. What was supposed to be a warning turned into a full-blown scandal. The effects of which have lingered for the past decade. Consequently, Mangini and Belichick haven’t spoken since 2007.

“Spygate is a big regret,” Mangini said via NESN. “It wasn’t supposed to go down the way it went down. There was no great value in what they were doing,” hIt wasn’t worth it. It wasn’t worth it to me personally. It wasn’t worth it to the relationship.”

Now Mangini hopes to mend those fences, despite how damaged they are. In an interview with ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Mangini expressed his desire to one day speak with Belichick again.

“Look, Bill is a big part of my life,” said Mangini. “Bill gave me a tremendous opportunity, and I enjoyed that experience, and I respect him. It’s disappointing, the way it’s been. Hopefully, it can change at some point.”

Mangini on Spygate:

“It was never supposed to go the way that it went. It was more about, ‘Hey, don’t do this here.’ It wasn’t about reporting it. Sometimes things get out of hand and get rolling in one direction. It was never, ever supposed to go that way.”

The day may come that Mangini and Belichick reconcile, but it doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon. From a distance, Mangini has enjoyed watching Bill’s kids grow up and join the coaching staff. A far cry from the previous relationship he once had with Belichick’s sons.

At just 46-years-old, Mangini still has plenty of coaching left in him. Despite currently being unemployed. Perhaps when Belichick finally calls it a career, the two can have their reconciliation.

