EPL Notes: Arsène Wenger earns first Premier League win over Jose Mourinho, more

The significance of Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday was almost entirely historical. While United gave a first Premier League start to one teenage youth product and a debut as a substitute to another, nothing about the match suggested that the immediate future of either club promises a rapid return to the glories of their recent past.

The victory improved Arsenal’s miserable recent run of only two league victories over United in 11 meetings. It also gave Arsène Wenger, the Arsenal manager, a first ever league victory over José Mourinho, a point the United manager hammered home after the game.

“Finally, I leave this stadium with Arsenal fans happy,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “The first time I see them smile.”

Maybe they weren’t smiling. At least they did not boo. Even the disloyalists seem to have accepted that Wenger is likely to stay.

The three points also kept alive Arsenal’s slim hopes of prolonging its two-decade run of top-four finishes. The Gunners remain sixth, six points behind City in fourth, seven behind Liverpool in third but if the win the games in hand they could, at least, make it close.

“There is a still a mathematical chance,” Wenger told Sky. “We need some help.”

Yet little about Arsenal’s display against a depleted opponent suggested it is close to recapturing the glories of the early Wenger years. At least, unlike United, it tried to attack. But, for the most part did so without belief.

The breakthrough came when Granit Xhaka, with no better options available, attempted a wildly optimistic long range shot after 54 minutes. Instead of blocking, Ander Herrera turned his back and stooped. The ball looped off him leaving David de Gea groping as it dropped just under the bar. Danny Welbeck added a second against his former club. With United set up to defend, that was more than enough.

“In the first half we could see we were bit nervous,” Wenger said. “In the second half, we had a good spell and took advantage of it and scored two goal in two minutes and that was the win today.”

Mourinho was equally unimpressed by Arsenal’s victory or its limited objectives.

“Arsenal was not better than us in my opinion,” he said “They score. They win. Congratulations.”

Arsenal won for the fourth time since adopting a back five. Yet the defense creaked alarmingly on the few occasions that United attacked with pace. The victory as hardly evidence that the system works.

Again, Wenger did not pretend that the result proved anything.

“All is not perfect but we are a bit more defensively focused,” he said when asked about the formation.

The result can give Arsenal fans hope that the season will not end in complete disaster, the display gives them little reason to dream.

DRAB REDS Unlike the home crowd, United fans could not even console themselves with three points after a loss that ended a 25-match unbeaten run.

They know that this was a team depleted by injuries and weakened by Mourinho’s choice to rest several starters who had played in Vigo on Thursday and would be needed for the return match next week.

“All on the Europa League. Everything for Thursday,” Mourinho said. “You can tell me we did not play the best players or the players that are your first choice at the moment.”

Mourinho dragged in Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata, who have all been out injured. He gave a start to Axel Tuanzebe a 19-year-old who looked comfortable at right back, and some late minutes to Scott McTominay, a 20-year-old midfielder. That might make United fans happy. They like their kids.

Indeed, it allowed the United Academy account to Tweet that McTominay’s appearance meant United “have had more youth players appear in our first team since 1939 than bought players.”

That they had to go back to before the Second World War is revealing. Someone has had to trawl through every player to appear for the club in the last 78 years to answer critics who say United buys success. Stop whining and just own it. You’re rich. It’s what you do.

