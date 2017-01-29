Ashleyluvssugar wins $250,000 Cal Cup Turf at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) -- Ashleyluvssugar overhauled What a View in the final 50 yards to win by a half-length in the $250,000 California Cup Turf Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Ashleyluvssugar ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:46.63 and paid $4, $2.60 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite in a field of nine older horses bred or sired in California.

''He got a perfect ride,'' winning trainer Peter Eurton said. ''I think Flavvy was just a little bit nervous in the paddock, but the kid is so good, so good. Other than telling him the horse likes to be outside, I didn't say anything. That was a nice, easy lead that What a View got. I didn't think we'd get by him for a minute there, but Ashley's got a lot of class.''

What a View returned $3.80 and $3.40, while 60-1 longshot Ward 'n Jerry was another 1 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $11.40 to show.

The victory, worth $150,000, increased Ashleyluvssugar's career earnings to $1,157,504, with nine wins in 20 starts. The 6-year-old gelding had been idle since finishing second in the Grade 2 Hollywood Turf Cup at Del Mar on Nov. 25.

''I had a good trip,'' Prat said. ''It came really easy. Once he gets the lead he doesn't want to open up, but he knows he has to keep at least a head in front.''

In the $200,000 California Cup Oaks, Sircat Sally won by 2 1/4 lengths.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Sircat Sally ran a mile in 1:35.08 in her first start on turf after winning her first two dirt tract starts by a combined 17 lengths. She paid $3.80, $3.40 and $2.10 as the 4-5 favorite in the field of eight 3-year-old fillies.

How About Zero returned $16.60 and $8.40, while Princess Roi was another 1 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.

The victory, worth $110,000, increased Sircat Sally's career earnings to $198,200 for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

In the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf Sprint, Enola Gray won by 3 1/4 lengths in one of five stakes races restricted to horses bred or sired in California.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Enola Gray ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the downhill turf course in 1:12.10 and paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10.

Smoove It returned $4.20 and $3, while Desert Steel was another head back in third and paid $2.60 to show.

The victory, worth $90,000, increased Enola Gray's career earnings to $449,100, with five wins in eight starts.

''I really, truly believe the sky's the limit with this filly,'' trainer Phil D'Amato said.

In the $150,000 California Cup Sprint, Richard's Boy won by a nose over Well Measured.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Richard's Boy ran six furlongs in 1:08.71 and paid $6, $3.60 and $2.60 for trainer Peter Miller.

Well Measured returned $5.60 and $3.80, while Acceptance was another half-length back in third and paid $3.80 to show.