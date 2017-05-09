Encarnacion, Indians get another crack at Blue Jays

TORONTO -- When the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays meet Tuesday night for the middle match of a three-game series at Rogers Centre, they already will have dealt with a busy agenda.

The most significant item in the series opener on Monday was the return of Edwin Encarnacion for his first game against his former team, the Blue Jays, since signing with Cleveland as a free agent in the offseason.

There was a video tribute, then a standing ovation for his first at-bat, and then it was game on. Although he was 2-for-3 with a walk, Encarnacion struck out with a runner on base and one out in the eighth inning, and the Blue Jays went on to win 4-2.

The game Monday was the first meeting between the teams since they played in the American League Championship Series in October. The Indians won the ALCS in five games and lost the World Series in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

The Indians will start Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 2.18 ERA) on Tuesday against Mike Bolsinger, who will make his first major league appearance of the season and his Blue Jays debut.

The underlying theme of the series will be Encarnacion, who did not want to leave Toronto. He is traditionally a slow starter in April and usually heats up at the plate in May. Blue Jays fans know this having watched it in person, so they will be flinching in anticipation of the damage he might inflict in the final two games of the series.

Encarnacion has a .229/.361/.385 slash line with five homers and 11 RBIs.

"He's shown signs, for sure," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "And, I know over his career, April hasn't been the kindest month to him. That's even playing in a dome here. We had some cold weather, which I know he's not real fond of.

"He's a great kid. He's everything we (expected). He's quiet, but a good kid and a good teammate. And we know he's going to hit. He's about as much of a given as you can find in this game. He'll be OK."

Encarnacion's former teammates were pleased that he received such a warm welcome back.

"He's a guy who deserved the tribute he got, the standing ovation," said Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar, whose spectacular diving catch ended the sixth inning and possibly saved the game. "You could tell he got emotional, too. It was too much at some points for him. He's a pretty humble guy, but it brought the energy back in here, and we got a win."

The Indians (17-14) continued to struggle to score runs. They have scored three runs or fewer in seven consecutive games and in 17 games overall this season.

The Blue Jays (12-20) are having trouble finding wins. The victory Monday gave them their second in a row and their third in the past four games. They had won two games in a row only once before this season.

"They played great," Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said after the game Monday. "They outplayed us today, so they deserved to win. They pitched better than us, they hit better than us, and they played defense better than us."

Last year, when the rotation was the Blue Jays' strength, they needed only seven pitchers to start. When Bolsinger pitches Tuesday, he will be the ninth starter the Blue Jays have used already this season because Aaron Sanchez (blister) and J.A. Happ (elbow) are on the disabled list.

Bolsinger was acquired last season in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Jesse Chavez. The right-hander did not pitch for Toronto and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. He has never faced Cleveland before.

Bolsinger was 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings over four appearances (two starts) with Buffalo this year. His most recent outing was a five-inning start in which he did not allow an earned run.

He is 8-16 with a 4.61 ERA in 37 games (36 starts) in his major league career.

Carrasco will be making his sixth career outing (and fifth start) against Toronto. He is 2-1 with a 6.28 ERA against the Blue Jays. He is 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA at the Rogers Centre, where he struck out 14 in 7 1/3 innings June 30. He has won all three of his road starts this season, and his 1.83 road ERA ranks second in the American League.

The Blue Jays are without catcher Russell Martin (left shoulder) for this series after he went on the disabled list Monday.

The Indians are not likely to have left fielder Michael Bradley (sprained right ankle) available for the series.

Yandy Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday and started in left field for Cleveland, going 0-for-3 with a walk.