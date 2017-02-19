Elon pitcher Robbie Welhaf throws no-hitter against Longwood

ELON, N.C. (AP) -- Robbie Welhaf threw Elon's first no-hitter as a Division I program on Saturday, a 7-0 victory over Longwood.

Welhaf (1-0) struck out a career-best eight, faced just one batter more than the minimum and retired 16 straight during one stretch. He walked one and hit a batter with a pitch.

Welhaf, a redshirt junior, capped the no-hitter with a perfect ninth inning, striking out James Barry on three pitches for the final out.

Coach Mike Kennedy said the no-hitter ''kind of brings you to tears'' after Welhaf had Tommy John surgery as a freshman in 2014.

Elon became a full member of Division I in 1999.