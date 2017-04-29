Eli successor? The Giants take Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round

Frank Schwab

Eli Manning is 36 years old. It doesn’t seem like he’s that old, but he’s much closer to retirement than we care to admit.

The New York Giants aren’t waiting for Manning to retire to get his possible successor. In the third round of Friday’s NFL draft, the Giants took Cal quarterback Davis Webb.

Webb has good physical talent and a good arm, but probably needs some time to develop after playing last year in Cal’s “Air Raid” offense. He’ll have time to transition. Manning has started 199 straight games, and while that’s not guaranteed to last, there’s a good chance Webb won’t have to play soon. Webb will be under team control for four years, his contract expiring when Manning is 40. It might be an easy transition, and it was a smartmove by the Giants to look forward. Webb is a good developmental project and he didn’t cost too much.

The Giants selected Davis Webb in the third round of the NFL draft. (AP)

Ryan Nassib was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, and his contract ran out after last season. Now the Giants have started the clock on the next plan to succeed their longtime quarterback. Given Manning’s age, it seems like Webb will be the one to take the reins, as long as he proves he can fill those shoes.

