Eli Manning doesn’t want rookie Davis Webb to call him “Sir”

The New York Giants gave Eli Manning a heads up. They were going to select a quarterback in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and wanted to let their two-time Super Bowl MVP know what was going on.

The Giants selected California quarterback Davis Webb with the 87th overall pick.

Manning called his new teammate to welcome him to the Giants. He always calls the team’s top offensive draft picks to welcome them to the team.

That’s when got a little weird…at least for Manning.

“I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him,” Manning told the Giants website. “He responded to that with, ‘Yes, sir.’ I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir.

“I appreciate the manners, but we’re teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully we straightened them out.”

Webb, 22, will be the Giants’ third-string quarterback. He played in an offense at California that doesn’t resemble any NFL offense. The plan is for him to learn as an understudy to a two-time Super Bowl winner with 211 consecutive regular season and postseason starts.

Manning already knew first-round selection Evan Engram. They both played college ball at Ole Miss and have already worked out together. His conversation with Webb after the draft was his first one.

“I really don’t know much about Davis,” Manning said. “I know he started off at Texas Tech and transferred to Cal his senior year…he’s a big kid, and it sounds like he has a strong arm…I look forward to meeting Davis, welcoming him to the team and see if he needs any help from me. I’m always happy to give it.”

The Giants have no doubt about Manning’s ability to mentor. Four years ago, he served as mentor to Ryan Nassib. Nassib spent four seasons as Manning’s backup. He is currently a free agent. There was very little chance of Nassib supplanting Manning as the Giants’ starter. This time around, Manning will have mentor the franchise quarterback in waiting.

Manning will handle this as he’s handled everything else in his career: with his patented blend of ho-hum professional. He will be an excellent teacher for Webb…as long as Webb remembers not to call him sir.

