It’s a Clasico that can decide the La Liga crown. Barcelona must beat leader Real Madrid on Sunday to remain in the title race as the Spanish powers renew their rivalry at the Santiago Bernabeu (2:45 p.m. ET kickoff).

[ Follow FC Yahoo on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr ]

FC Yahoo’s Shahan Ahmed is at the game. Follow his analysis and the action with the Scribble Live stream below.