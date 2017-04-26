Eguma affirms Rivers United will cope with rescheduled games

The Pride of Rivers’ handler has disclosed that he is confident that his players will cope with the three games they have within seven days.

Rivers United technical manager, Stanley Eguma has expressed confidence that his players will be able to cope with the rigorous of playing three matches in less than a week as they are in support of the League Management Company (LMC) in the scheduling of their remaining matches to avoid further fixture congestions.

The Pride of Rivers will face Katsina United on Thursday and also tackle Nasarawa United on Sunday in Lafia before a home tie with Remo Stars next week Wednesday and despite having the three games under one week, Eguma revealed that he is aware of the effects the games will have on his players but that they do not have problems honouring them to ensure that they finish up their first round matches.

“We are going to be having a very tough week starting from Thursday when we play Katsina United and we also have games on Sunday and Wednesday in Lafia against Nasarawa United and at home to Remo Stars. We don’t have any problem with the games even though it will greatly affect our players physically and health-wise,” Eguma told Goal.

“We are set for these games and we won’t leave any stone unturned. It is our desire to realign ourselves with the proceedings at home and since the LMC wants all first round games to be concluded as soon as possible we do not have any issues with that and we are focused on getting good results in those games.”

Rivers United will hope to bounce back after some erratic performances in the league this season and impressive results in the three games will lift them up better than their current position on the log.