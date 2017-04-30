Edmonton Oilers now Vegas' odds-on favourites to win Stanley Cup in 2017

If the odds coming out of Vegas hold true, the Stanley Cup may be heading back to Alberta sooner than expected.

The Edmonton Oilers are now favourites to win the Cup in 2017, according to VegasInsider.com. Edmonton’s chances of winning it all are listed at three-to-one, with the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins holding the second best odds at seven-to-two. Rounding out the top five are Washington at 17/4. Nashville at 11/2, and Ottawa at 8/1.

Making their first postseason appearance in a decade, the Oilers are 6-2 in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs after ousting the Sharks in six games in round one and taking a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Ducks after winning the first pair in Anaheim.

What a turn around it’s been in Edmonton, which finished second in the Pacific Division after finishing seventh a season ago. The club increased its win total by 16, upped its points percentage from .427 to .628, and gained 33 more points this season than last.

Gone are the days, it seems, when the only thing the Oilers were favoured to win was the draft lottery.

