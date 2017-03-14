Eddie Lacy signs one-year deal with Seahawks

Eddie Lacy has found a new job, and the Seattle Seahawks have solved their running back question, at least for a year. Seattle signed the former Packer to a one-year deal, $5.5 million with $3 million fully guaranteed.

Lacy spent the first four years of his career at Green Bay, where he earned one Pro Bowl berth and won the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was also a key cog in three BCS National Championship teams while at Alabama.

When he was good, Lacy was very, very good for Green Bay, but those good moments came in bursts. Frequent injuries and inconsistent play hampered him, and Lacy bottomed out in 2016, playing only five games and scoring no touchdowns before sustaining a season-ending injury.

