Eddie Lacy barely makes weight in first Seahawks weigh-in, earns money for it

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy had incentive to come in under 255 pounds in his first official weigh-in with his new team. Lacy made the mark he was shooting for — by a biscuit or two.

After struggling to maintain a proper weight with his prior team, the Green Bay Packers, Lacy had an incentive written into his contract with the Seahawks. He needed to come in under 255 pounds in order to cash in on a $55,000 bonus. Per his agency, Lacy just did it.





This, along with Lacy’s recent garage sale proceeds, means he has collected on two recent windfalls now. But please, Eddie, don’t go out to the local steakhouse to celebrate. He had been the butt of fat jokes near the end of the 2015 season and clearly has struggled with his weight, even amid some moments in which it appeared he had his conditioning in check.

Eddie Lacy has struggled with his weight but made his check-in — barely — in his first step on the scale for the Seattle Seahawks. (AP) More

Lacy appeared to be a star in the making for the Packers after being named the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning one Pro Bowl berth. But his career got off track amid poor conditioning the past few seasons, and he was limited to five games during the 2016 season — with no touchdowns — after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

The Packers allowed him to walk, and Seattle signed Lacy to a one-year deal, $5.5 million with $3 million fully guaranteed — relatively modest money for a player who started his career so promisingly after being a key cog in some highly successful teams at Alabama.

Can he keep his weight down? The 253 still feels pretty high to us, and he likely needs to keep working to get into prime form prior to training camp.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm