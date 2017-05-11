ECU coach surprises walk-on's mom with news of his scholarship (Video)

Good luck to any college football teams wishing to top East Carolina’s Mother’s Day surprise video.

East Carolina coach Scottie Montgomery went to the school where walk-on defensive end Kiante Anderson’s mother Tia Chapman works to surprise her with the news that her son was receiving a scholarship.

Good luck trying not to feel good while watching this video.

But as Montgomery notes at the beginning of the video, Anderson didn’t know about the scholarship offer and Montgomery wanted her to inform him. So she did. Well done, East Carolina.

Anderson, a senior in 2017, transferred to ECU from Division II St. Augustine’s before the 2015 season. After redshirting in his first season, he appeared in 11 games in 2016 with 20 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports.

