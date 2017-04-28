Easy to see why Ronaldo wants Lewandowski, but would Bayern striker want Real Madrid move?

April 18, 2017 and Cristiano Ronaldo is in his element.

Real Madrid have just sent Bayern Munich crashing out of the Champions League after an enthralling contest at Santiago Bernabeu which delivered six goals, including one hat-trick, a red card, record-breaking achievements and countless talking points.

The man to claim the match ball was none other than Ronaldo, with the Portuguese becoming the first man to net 100 times in European football’s premier club competition.

Before he got his hands on that memento, though, the Portuguese was pictured embracing his opposite number Robert Lewandowski – the man Bayern look to for similar moments of inspiration.

The Pole had found the target in the Spanish capital, helping to take the quarter-final tie to extra-time and enhance his own personal record of netting against the La Liga giants, but he was to end up on the losing side.

Could he, however, be about to trade those sides?

Speculation to have surfaced in the wake of another heavyweight continental encounter has suggested that Ronaldo is looking for Madrid to pair him with Lewandowski in 2017-18, with the Blancos readying themselves for another ‘Galactico’ pursuit this summer.

Did he have a quiet word in the striker’s ear as the pair embraced in the middle of the Bernabeu pitch? Was that really the first thing that came to mind after 120 minutes of frenetic action?

Player Goals Goals ex penalties Penalties Left-footed Right-footed Headed Outside box Inside box Shooting accuracy Total shots Conversion rate Hat-tricks Lionel Messi 257 221 36 208 39 10 40 217 64.04 1177 21.84 22 Cristiano Ronaldo 253 199 54 41 168 43 36 217 52.63 1561 16.21 31 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 172 133 39 28 122 20 24 148 59.1 939 18.32 8 Edinson Cavani 162 135 27 32 104 24 14 148 51.98 822 19.71 10 Luis Suarez 149 146 3 30 103 16 15 134 52.12 869 17.15 14 Gonzalo Higuain 142 131 11 26 106 9 12 130 59.36 662 21.45 6 Sergio Aguero 139 121 18 26 103 10 17 122 54.09 808 17.2 6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 120 113 7 23 80 17 7 113 56.9 708 16.95 4 Karim Benzema 112 112 0 25 73 13 4 108 60.29 574 19.51 1 Antonio Di Natale 107 88 19 14 86 7 12 95 52.54 678 15.78 4 Diego Costa 104 96 8 27 61 16 3 101 57.56 473 21.99 2 Antoine Griezmann 100 99 1 69 11 20 14 86 52.69 626 15.97 1

Maybe, and it is not too difficult to see why Ronaldo would be keen to see such a move pushed through.

Since being snapped up by Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2010, Lewandowski has been a goal-scoring machine with few equals.

Only five men boast a better return over the course of the last six seasons, and all of those offer no realistic alternative for Madrid if they are to look at bolstering an already impressive array of firepower.

Ronaldo is clearly one member of the quintet, and he is already with Real, while Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are unlikely to be crossing the Clasico divide any time soon.

'Pep two levels above any other Bayern coach'

Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic may fancy himself as a Benjamin Button-type character, but he is 35 years of age and currently nursing an injury which could bring a premature end to a memorable 12-month stint at Manchester United.

That leaves Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani, but he too is now the wrong side of 30 and has just committed to a new contract with the reigning French champions through to 2020.

Lewandowski, then, is the best of the options available to Madrid if they are prepared to splash the cash once more – with his record in recent years placing him above the likes of Gonzalo Higuain (who Real have already had on their books), Sergio Aguero (who they have been linked with in the past), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (an alternative that is said to be being considered) and Karim Benzema (who remains part of their plans at present).

It must, however, be taken into account that Lewandowski’s impressive figures have been posted as the leading frontman at Dortmund and Bayern, with his role very much at the focal point of attacking units complemented by a willing supporting cast.

View photos Robert Lewandowski 10 17 More

Read More