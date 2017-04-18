Easy choice: Browns CB Haden wants Garrett with No. 1 pick

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016, file photo, Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett (9) plays against Florida in an NCAA college football game, in Knoxville, Tenn. They began their college careers at the same time, played in the same conference and had similar production. Now theyre both ready to launch their pro careers. Yet while Myles Garrett is considered the likely No. 1 overall pick in this months NFL Draft, Derek Barnett likely wont get taken until later in the first round. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- The Brown may still be deciding on the No. 1 overall draft pick. Joe Haden has made his selection.

Cleveland's star cornerback said Tuesday he'd be ''super excited'' if the Browns chose Texas A&M's Myles Garrett next week with the top pick in the NFL draft. Haden blurted out Garrett's name after he was asked if he would be OK with the team taking a defensive player first overall.

Garrett, a 6-foot-4, 272-pound sack specialist, is the consensus top player available and the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, will have first crack at him.

Haden believes Garrett could have an immediate impact with Cleveland and ''be a guy we could have rushing the passer for years to come.''

The Browns also own the No. 12 pick - Cleveland has five of the first 65 selections - and could be targeting a quarterback.

