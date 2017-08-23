How the East was won: Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and a rivalry rekindled

Teams trading All-Star point guards three months after meeting in the Eastern Conference finals is just crazy enough to make you believe the Earth really is flat, because the notion of two rivals ever agreeing on any deal where both sides could come out even is unfathomable. And yet it happened.

Only 81 minutes passed between The Vertical’s Shams Charania reporting the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics were discussing a trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas and Charania breaking the news that a deal was done. As a result, the two teams took a bulldozer to the rest of the East.

In Irving, the Celtics finally land the superstar player they have long coveted with their wealth of assets. As president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement officially announcing the trade on Tuesday night, “Kyrie is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He has proven that on the biggest stage, the NBA Finals, the last three years. He’s been an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist and a four-time All-Star. For all he’s accomplished, we think his best years are ahead of him.”

True enough, under the guidance of LeBron James, Irving has transformed from an offensive wunderkind for a perennial lottery team to a bona fide legend with countless virtuoso playoff performances and one of the most clutch shots in NBA history on a resume that includes a ring.

There are real questions about whether Irving will revert to the player he was before James returned to Cleveland, but there’s no questioning his ability to raise his game when the lights are brightest. It is why he wanted out from behind LeBron’s shadow, and there are few bigger stages than a potential Eastern Conference finals rematch between the Celtics and Cavaliers, pitting Irving opposite James.

The Celtics revamped a roster that earned the East’s No. 1 seed in 2016-17, adding All-Star wing Gordon Hayward, No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum, forward Marcus Morris and center Aron Baynes, along with Irving, to a lineup that also includes All-Star big man Al Horford and recent lottery picks Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. Outside of Horford and Baynes, everyone on the Celtics is well under 30 years old, so young Boston coach Brad Stevens has a group to mold into a title contender for years to come.

That is, if Irving agrees to re-sign when it comes time to make a decision on his player option in 2019. Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin suggested earlier this month Boston was among Irving’s preferred landing spots for all the aforementioned reasons, which leads one to believe a contract extension could come at any point in the next two years, but the Celtics have no guarantee.

And neither do the Cavaliers.

The Celtics gave up a king’s ransom for Irving: Thomas, a two-time All-Star who actually outproduced Irving offensively last season; ever-improving forward Jae Crowder; promising Croatian rookie 7-footer Ante Zizic; and the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round pick, which will almost certainly fall in the top 10 and could possibly turn into a No. 1 overall pick. It is enough to make rational folks believe Cleveland might actually break even on the point guard front and improve their depth on the flanks.

However, Thomas’ heroic 2016-17 campaign ended with a torn labrum in his right hip. That is no small concession, given the history of the injury, and as recently as early July his status for the start of 2017-18 remained in doubt. Late last month, the Celtics finally confirmed Thomas would not require surgery and was on target to begin the season. Even then, a report on the eve of Tuesday’s trade indicated Thomas was still scheduled for more testing at the start of training camp to confirm that diagnosis.

That, along with Thomas’ defensive limitations at 5-foot-9 (if that), led many in Boston to wonder if the two-time All-Star would be worth the max contract he will almost certainly demand next summer. Thomas and Ainge engaged in a playful back-and-forth about Thomas’ Brink’s truck sandals, made to symbolize the point guard’s repeated requests for a a truckload of money in 2018 free agency.