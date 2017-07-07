Why the East remains the participation-trophy half of the NBA

Perhaps when Philadelphia’s process is something that doesn’t need to be trusted but actually yields results, when more casual NBA fans are able to spell and pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo, or when Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and next year’s Brooklyn Nets draft pick become the foundation of the Boston Celtics’ next Big Three era, the Eastern Conference will be more than the participation-trophy half of the NBA. Perhaps. Because the wait for the NBA’s uneven balance of power to start changing was given another extension this offseason, following a series of trades and free-agent signings that fueled more cackles for the league’s longest-running punch line.

The divide between the East and West is supposed to be cyclical, changing with each decade as new powers emerge. But the East has been struggling to keep up ever since Michael Jordan retired from Chicago for the second time in 1998. LeBron James has almost single-handedly spared the East from having no championship teams this decade. But he has also provided cover for Leastern Conference organizations that have either been hamstrung by bad luck, bad decision-making or a lack of innovation during a stretch in the league’s history in which the gap between the conferences is more vast than Stephen Curry’s shooting range.

This offseason has only accentuated the separation as teams in the Western Conference have accepted the dominance of the Golden State Warriors as a challenge to improve – even if it comes at the expense of raiding the inferior conference. Little has been done to combat a talent-guzzling drain that has seen three of last year’s Eastern Conference All-Stars – Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Paul Millsap – move out West. Chris Paul, a likely Hall of Famer, forced a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to stay in the conference even though being on the other side of the Mississippi River would have presented a much easier path to the conference finals, which have eluded him his entire career.

The best players on the open market are attracted to the better organizations and not many exist in the East. Miami and Boston have won championships in the past decade and remain the class of the conference in terms of consistency, management and coaching. That explains why they were the only two East teams both Kevin Durant and Gordon Hayward considered when they elected to leave Oklahoma City and Utah, respectively. Pat Riley hasn’t been able to close on a marquee free agent since James and Chris Bosh, but he continues to find his way in the room – LaMarcus Aldridge listened even though the Heat lacked the salary-cap space to make something happen. James’ presence has given the Cavaliers’ organization credibility during both of his stints, but owner Dan Gilbert managed to upset the stability of the past three seasons by refusing to reward former general manager David Griffin for helping to deliver Cleveland’s first NBA championship.

View photos The East has been LeBron James’ conference for quite some time. (AP) More

James’ run to seven straight NBA Finals doesn’t come with an asterisk – because it takes a certain amount of determination and desire to keep going, regardless of being surrounded by other All-Stars – but it does come with an explainer. James has been first-team All-NBA 10 straight seasons, but Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah are the only Eastern Conference players to share first-team All-NBA honors since James left Cleveland the first time in the summer of 2010. Rose is the only first-team All-NBA or second-team All-NBA player that James had to defeat in a conference playoff series during his current run of dominance.

An Eastern Conference team has won six of the past eight NBA draft lotteries, which should suggest an infusion of elite talent. Except the No. 1 pick has only gone to three teams – Washington, Cleveland and Philadelphia. John Wall has worked out well for the Wizards, making four All-Star teams and leading his team to three playoff series wins since going first in 2010. Kyrie Irving has also lived up to his hype, making four All-Star teams and serving as James’ sidekick for a championship run since going first in 2011. The Cavaliers won again in 2013 and 2014, using them on the bizarre choice of Anthony Bennett and the no-brainer selection of Andrew Wiggins, but flipped both players to Minnesota in order to get Kevin Love. The 76ers drafted Ben Simmons, then traded up for Markelle Fultz and both have yet to make their NBA debuts.

Read More