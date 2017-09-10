Early Week 2 fantasy pickups: Possible David Johnson stopgaps

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season provided plenty of surprises, and with fantasy’s consensus top pick headed for an MRI in David Johnson and Allen Robinson done for the season, it’s not too early to start looking ahead to how you can improve your team. Here are our top fantasy pickups for Week 2, which could provide a stopgap for injured players on your team.

Chicago Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen created a lot of buzz in the preseason, flashing 4.4 speed and eagle-eye vision. He silenced the skeptics on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, finishing the season opener with 113 combined yards and a score. Converting 8-of-12 targets, the diminutively sized RB (5-foot-6, 181 pounds) was Chicago’s leading receiver. He figures to push Jordan Howard – who dropped a game winning pass in the fourth quarter – for touches. He’s worth rostering in any type of format but carries even more value in PPR leagues.

With Jamison Crowder (hip) and Jordan Reed (toe) operating at less than 100 percent for the Washington Redskins, Kirk Cousins looked to RB Chris Thompson in short passing situations. Thompson caught 4-of-5 balls for 52 yards and the team’s lone score in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Available in over 80 percent of Yahoo leagues, he’s a nice add in PPR formats.

As for the Cardinals, Kerwynn Williams is the most immediate backup with Johnson potentially sidelined with a wrist injury. Williams picked up a short touchdown on Sunday but didn’t do much to distinguish himself, picking up 10 yards on five carries and catching one pass for 2 yards. Andre Ellington should also be more involved in Week 2 in what will be a friendly matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis claimed he was only 90 percent heading into Sunday’s action. The first-round draft pick demonstrated elite athleticism and was targeted frequently by Marcus Mariota, leading all receivers with 10 targets and catching six passes for 69 yards. He has a difficult schedule ahead but is going to be a factor in the Titans’ passing game.

Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns stand to benefit the most from the plethora of targets that would have gone Robinson’s way with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lee caught 63 passes last season, while Hurns has two seasons of at least 50 catches under his belt. The two receivers are owned in 15 and 9 percent of leagues, respectively.