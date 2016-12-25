Earl Thomas puts retirement talk to rest, says he'll be back next season

At first it seemed like Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was letting his emotions speak for him when he said he would consider retirement after breaking his leg. Weeks went on, and Thomas maintained that he hadn’t made up his mind.

On Saturday night, after the Seahawks lost a tough game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thomas made it clear that retirement wouldn’t happen.

I'll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016





Maybe Thomas did that to give Seahawks fans something to smile about after Seattle possibly blew a first-round bye in the playoffs, but it’s good news either way. Thomas is 27, one of the best players in the NFL, and famously one of the most intense players in the league too. That was clear through his tweets during the game, which ended with this one:

I can't watch football if it's going to make me feel this sick!!! Great battle fellas!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016





Thomas said earlier this week on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he felt peace not dealing with the every-day pressure of football and he was “caught in between” wanting to return and retirement. Apparently after watching his teammates play a stressful game, Thomas decided he couldn’t let them go through all of that without him.

View photos Earl Thomas said he will return next season. (AP) More

