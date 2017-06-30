Eagles waive Dorial Green-Beckham, sending talented receiver packing

Less than a year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles dealt for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, a talented but maligned 40th overall pick who’d worn out his welcome quickly in Tennessee. Now, Green-Beckham is once again in the wind, as the Eagles have released him.

Green-Beckham, a 6-foot-5 receiver with league-beating speed but the kind of work-ethic negatives that make general managers cringe, had 36 catches for 392 yards and two touchdowns in his only season in Philadelphia.

Green-Beckham had come into camp last year unprepared, and that was enough to give Tennessee cause to send him to Philly:

#Titans are upset w/ how Green-Beckham responded to demands. Told to work harder in offseason, came in out of shape. Didn't improve. #Eagles — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 16, 2016





The release isn’t surprising, since Green-Beckham was part of a receiving corps that now includes Alshon Jeffrey, Jordan Matthews, Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor. Tall, speedy receivers always seem to find new life in the NFL, especially players as young as Green-Beckham, but he’ll have to do some convincing for another team to take a chance on him.

