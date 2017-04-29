The Eagles stay with defense, take cornerback Sidney Jones in the second round

The Philadelphia Eagles have chosen cornerback Sidney Jones out of Washington with their second round pick at #43. Jones would have most likely been a first round draft pick if it wasn’t for a torn Achilles at his pro day. It is projected that Jones should be back by September or October so he may only miss a couple games of the regular season. While it is also projected that he may not play this year, there is still hope for him to make his debut this year.

What to expect from Jones

The Eagles supposedly went with the best player available in Sidney Jones and once again, Jones would have been been a first round pick. When he does eventually walk on the field, you can expect great things from him. He shows aggression in the first five yards with the opposing receivers, has good coverage and if he makes a mistake he can make up for it quickly.

Jones can help provide stability in a secondary that needs it. The Eagles have stuck with defense their first two picks hoping to improve it from last year. Once Jones is fully recovered and can take the field, Eagles fans are expecting him to show he was worth a second round pick despite his injury that he suffered. Can he produce? Absolutely, he is a top secondary player, but it will take time.

Grade: B

The only reason why I don’t grade this pick at an A is because of the leg injury. It is possible to see Jones come in and play with a chip on his shoulder because of this setback. Jones definitely has the athleticism and talent to be a top defender in the league. Give him time to recover from his injury and he should be able to prove that is worth having in the Eagles secondary.

