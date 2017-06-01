Eagles sign Derek Barnett to rookie deal

The Eagles have landed their first-round pick.

The team announced on Thursday that defensive end Derek Barnett has signed his rookie contract, a standard four-year deal with an option for the fifth year, which would happen in 2021.

The 14th overall pick in the draft that was held in Philly, Barnett played college football at Tennessee. Even though he passed on his senior season with the Volunteers, he broke Reggie White’s career sack record there.

Barnett’s presence could pump up a defense that performed well at times in its first year under former Lions coach Jim Schwartz. Though the Eagles finished fourth in the NFC East last year, they started 3-0 and finished 7-9, putting them in great position to make a run at the top of the division in 2017.