Eagles sign DE Chris Long to two-year contract

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) reacts after recovering a fumble by the New York Jets during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with defensive end Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl last season with New England.

A No. 2 overall draft pick by the Rams in 2008, Long spent eight seasons with St. Louis before he joined the Patriots in 2016.

Long has 342 tackles, 58 1/2 sacks, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 130 games.

He had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 16 games for New England and was an integral part of a defense that allowed an NFL-low 250 points.

