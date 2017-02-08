Eagles release cornerback Leodis McKelvin

The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Leodis McKelvin walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Eagles have released cornerback Leodis McKelvin, saving $3.2 million in salary cap space.

McKelvin started 12 games in his only season in Philadelphia. He had two interceptions, including one returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

McKelvin was a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2008 and spent his first eight seasons with the Bills before signing a two-year contract with the Eagles last March.

Nolan Carroll, the team's other starting cornerback, will be a free agent.

The Eagles had $7.2 million available under the salary cap before McKelvin was cut on Wednesday. Other veterans could be released before the NFL's free agency period next month.

---

