Eagles say Mike Groh will coach wide receivers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Eagles have agreed to terms with Mike Groh to be their wide receivers coach.

Groh spent this past season as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He served as the wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears from 2013-15 and at the University of Alabama from 2011-12. He also coached at Virginia, Louisville and with the New York Jets in 2000 under his dad, Al Groh.

Greg Lewis was Philadelphia's wide receivers coach in 2016.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Groh is a ''teacher'' and ''motivator.''

