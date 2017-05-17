Eagles ink two-time Super Bowl champion rusher Blount

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates during the Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts (AFP Photo/Michael J. Ivins)

New York (AFP) - Two-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount, whose rushing helped the New England Patriots win last season's NFL crown, agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 30-year-old running back, who reportedly signed for $2.8 million (2.5 million euros), comes off the best campaign of his seven-year NFL career, having run 299 times for 1,161 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns for the Patriots last season -- two more than the entire Eagles team managed.

"LeGarrette Blount is a tough, physical runner who has enjoyed a great deal of success in New England and we are excited about adding him to this football team," Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said.

Blount, likely to be a replacement for veteran Eagles rusher Ryan Matthews, went 7-1 in the playoffs with New England, taking Super Bowl crowns in 2015 and this year but missed the team's playoff run in between with a hip injury.

In last year's playoff run, Blount gained 109 yards and scored a touchdown in three games for the Patriots.

Blount made his NFL debut with Tampa Bay in 2010, rushing for 1,0007 yards, only the second undrafted rookie to crack 1,000 yards. After three seasons with the Buccaneers, he was traded to New England. He went to Pittsburgh the following year but was released in November and rejoined the Patriots.

Over 100 career games, Blount has run for 5,122 yards and 49 touchdowns on 1,168 carries.