Eagles apparently weren’t thrilled with Carson Wentz’s QB gurus

The Eagles invested heavily in quarterback Carson Wentz last year, and identified some mechanical issues they wanted him to polish up this offseason.

They just might not have preferred where he did the polishing.

According to Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Daily News, the Eagles weren’t thrilled about Wentz’s offseason pilgrimage to California quarterback gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux.

When asked if he saw any improvements in his second-year quarterback after a day of Organized Team Activities, Eagles coach Doug Pederson offered muted praise.

“Well, the biggest thing I’ve seen, No. 1, is leadership,” Pederson said. “He’s come in here ready to go. He’s come in here eager, excited about the offseason, working with the new guys and the guys from last year. That’s what I’ve seen. I’ve seen him come in rejuvenated.”

That’s far from “Those wizards in California saw things I never did and fixed them,” which might shine some light on their reluctance to embrace the trip. It’s not that House and Dedeaux are bad at what they do (they’ve worked with Tom Brady and Matt Ryan and Drew Brees among others), it’s more that Pederson and Frank Reich were brought in specifically because they’re good with young quarterbacks, and might not appreciate the work being farmed out.

Wentz downplayed the work, and said “I’m not really sure,” when asked if he’d return.

“It wasn’t super in-depth,” he said. “It was just kind of cleaning up some things from an efficiency standpoint. No mass overhauls. Nothing major. A lot of it having to do with footwork.”

In the context of his coaches not being thrilled with his choice, that may involve a bit of tap-dancing to keep everyone happy.