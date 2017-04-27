Dynamo aiming to post win in Toronto

The Houston Dynamo opened the 2017 MLS season with a victory over the defending MLS Cup Champions, the Seattle Sounders.

On Friday night, Houston wants to do the same to Toronto FC, the other MLS Cup finalist from last season.

But unlike the Sounders victory, Houston (4-2-1) will play Toronto on the road at BMO Field and Toronto doesn't lose there very often.

Toronto (2-1-4) hasn't lost at home yet this season and only lost three times during the 2016 regular season.

"Their attack is very good. They have a lot of dynamic players and a lot of players that can hurt you. They are a very attacking-minded team," Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis said of the Toronto team that saw its attack come to life in a 3-1 win over Chicago last Friday.

"We're going to have to be organized. We're going to have to be disciplined but at same time we're going up there to get something out of the game."

Friday's game will be in the middle match of a three-game homestand for Toronto and it will be looking to add to last week's impressive victory over Chicago that calmed a lot of worries about the team's slow start to the season.

It still has just two wins on the campaign but looks to be rolling into form with Sebastian Giovinco scoring twice last weekend in his best game of the season. Toronto's had some good performances and is hoping the results are starting to show that.

"We started the season competing but not getting the results we thought we deserved over some of the matches," coach Greg Vanney said of the importance of getting a win to go along with a good performance at home.

"(Houston) is a team that is very fast in transition, especially with their wingers. They've got guys that can score goals. They don't need a ton of chances. They're a hard-working group."

Toronto will continue to be without defender Drew Moor, who has a heart condition. Goalkeeper Clint Irwin (hamstring) also likely remains out.

For Houston, defender Agus (hamstring), Ricardo Clark (adductor), AJ DeLaGarza (calf) and Leonardo (hamstring) are all questionable.