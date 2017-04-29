Serie A: I need more goals to be like Del Piero - Dybala

Having signed a new contract to commit his future to Juventus until 2022, Paulo Dybala wants to become a symbol for the Serie A club.

Paulo Dybala believes he needs to score more goals until he can be compared to Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero.

Dybala signed a new contract in April to stay at the Serie A leaders until 2022, ending speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

But the forward, who has scored nine league goals this term, played down comparisons to club icon Del Piero - who spent 19 years at Juve - by insisting he needs to become more prolific.

"Del Piero is an example [to follow]," Dybala told Sky Italia after Juve's 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Friday.

"It will be tough to follow in his footsteps, both on and off the field.

"He scored much more [than me]. I'm missing a lot to be like Del Piero."

Dybala denied reports he has his eye on Del Piero's old number 10 shirt that was vacated by Paul Pogba upon his world-record move to Manchester United, but stressed he wants to be remembered as a Juve star.

"I have always said that the 21 for Juve is important," Dybala added.

"Alex's 10 is hard to wear, I respect 21 and I want to wear this number.

"I'll never ask for the number 10, if the club offers me it then we'll talk.

"I want to be a Bianconero symbol."