Dwyane Wade says he wants to see plan for Bulls before deciding on player option

I can think of $23.8 million reasons Dwyane Wade will be back with the Chicago Bulls next season. Sure, he’s made more than $175 million on the court and more in endorsements during his Hall of Fame career. Still, that’s a lot of money to walk away from and he has the player option. It’s Wade’s call.

When asked on Saturday, a day after the Bulls were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics (a game in which Wade was 1-of-10 shooting and -27), whether he planned to return to Chicago or test the free agent market again this summer, Wade only said that he wanted to get a sense of what the Bulls were going to do this summer before he decided. Here are some Tweets from the Wade interview from Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com and K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Dwyane Wade said the organization’s direction for the future (competing or rebuilding) will play a part in his player option this summer — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) April 29, 2017





Wade said he wants clear direction from organization. "I respect Gar and Pax." Said management told him they want defined direction too. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 29, 2017





Wade: "Jimmy is, you know, a huge component in me being here. You know, what’s his future like? But at end of the day it is a me decision." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 29, 2017





Wade: "I don't need to ring chase. But I can. It's a great luxury to have." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 29, 2017





Wade wants a clear plan and direction from Bulls management? That’s a long line. Like the line at an Apple Store the day the new iPhone comes out length. Wade is way at the back of it.

If the Bulls rebuild, they will trade Butler, if not they will run it back with Wade, Butler, and likely Rondo. Obviously, if they do keep this core together a lot of pieces around them need to change and start to fit some kind of cohesive system.

Wade also defended coach Fred Hoiberg in the wake of “fire Hoiberg” chants from Bulls fans at the end of the game.

Wade complimented Fred Hoiberg and said he “definitely didn't agree” with the chants at the end of the game. Said Hoiberg had a hard task — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) April 29, 2017









This is the one wish Wade will get, after firing Tom Thibodeau and hand-picking Hoiberg out of the college ranks, no way GarPax is going to fire him this summer and admit its mistake.

Everything else with Wade is up in the air.