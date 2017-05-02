Dwyane Wade now has time to consider his 'great luxury' of a free-agent decision

No part of the Chicago Bulls’ 2016-17 season looked good. The team’s hot start was met with derision, its midseason swoon barely raised a hackle, its transactions were laughed at almost immediately after they hit the wire.

Stars fought, the ownership group and front office mostly hid. The franchise trotted out a clearly miserable coach in Fred Hoiberg who is most recently known for choosing the weekend return to prominence of a beloved, 5-9 Boston All-Star (who had just lost his sister to tragedy) to loudly and publicly demand for a deeper look into Isaiah Thomas’ uncalled palming violations. Tone-deaf, even for the franchise that has forgotten what “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project really sounds like, the team that long ago decided that you’d heard enough of Ray Clay.

If you want to discuss Chicago’s future with its potential cap space, available team options for Rajon Rondo, middling first-round draft picks and Jimmy Butler’s role in all of this, go ahead. There are spaces to ponder about Nikola Mirotic’s restricted free agent turn, or the price that the team could return for Butler a year after showing up three months too late to trade discussions surrounding 2016’s draft night.

The Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson reports that team president John Paxson is set to take a stronger lead in the team’s front office, which is weird because Paxson didn’t even play basketball at Iowa State, while many longtime team observers would like to remind you that Paxson’s re-ascension to the throne is no great thing.

This same crew, also featuring general manager Gar Forman, has been behind the series of baffling transactions and similarly preposterous non-moves (both the ones the team should have pounced on, or the ridiculous ones the squad reportedly considered) for the last half-decade.

To limit Chicago’s recent turn of luck to the happenstance that allowed the 9th-worst record to turn into the top overall pick in 2008 (Derrick Rose) or the best record somehow filtering into a pick that selects a three-time All-Star and franchise player (Jimmy Butler) would be to reveal ill intentions: Paxson and Forman have made a series of fine basketball moves in years past, among many questionable ones. Still, it has become increasingly harder to divine just why this crew is still in charge, and yet the team’s ownership group spins on.

In light of this, why shine on them? Let’s illuminate the work of the man who played this entire scene for all it was worth, with the potential for even more. Let’s credit …

… let’s credit Dwyane Wade.

After 13 years in Miami, the Chicago-area native signed a two-year deal with his hometown club for $47 million in the 2016 offseason. It was an obvious play for both player and former team from the outset: Wade was not comfortable playing for less than the max in Miami after years of giving money back to president Pat Riley in the president’s attempts to field a champion, yet he seemed cool with Chicago’s sub-max, two-year offer to play for a team with no championship aspirations. A squad already featuring a similarly styled slasher in Butler, along bricklaying point guard Rajon Rondo.

Butler and Wade, martyrs till the end, got along famously in Chicago, while Rondo famously looked to be the odd man out – representing the limited and well-meaning reserves and helpers that dotted Chicago’s wildly inconsistent rotation during its 41-win season. Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in just under 30 minutes a game with his team, playing in 60 contests and successfully coming back from an elbow injury that could have ended his season.

Presumably, after a year of storms and strife that he willingly bought into in exchange for a guiltless year, it was his lone season with the Bulls. Wade was quick to remind that his acceptance of 2017-18’s contract option of $23.8 million is no sure thing:

“I don’t really go with the signs. I’m not a predictable person I don’t think. But I don’t know, it’s not a bad thing for me. I’m in a good situation, whether there’s a lot of options or not. I’m in a very good situation to where as a player you can decide what you want to do.

